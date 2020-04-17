Decatur pastor provides meals for hundreds of families with more to come Saturday

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - The Decatur Dream Center is giving away more than 500 bags of food Saturday.
Local Pastor and Director of the Dream Center Emilio Sanchez says, anyone is welcome.
“This is a food pantry here at the Decatur Dream Center, so we typically bring people in and prepare meals for them," Sanchez explained.
Hot meals are off the table, but Sanchez found another way to still serve his community during this pandemic.
Dream Center volunteers have been making bags full of food, enough to feed an entire family for days.
Sanchez says they’ve fed more than 6,000 people in the last few weeks alone.
“When we first started doing the pick ups, we handed out 240 bags. That was really exciting and it cleaned our pantry out," Sanchez said.
Sanchez says, because of the high demand from families across the valley, his team is preparing more than 500 bags for another pick up Saturday.
“We’ve all needed help sometime. There’s sometimes when families may be ashamed to ask for help, but when you see the little kids faces and you see the single mom with several kids who says thank you pastor for what you’re doing... it’s amazing to see that.”
Pastor Sanchez is encouraging anyone in need to come to the dream center Saturday for food.
You can pick bags of food up at the Decatur Dream Center from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The Dream Center is located at 312 8th St SW, Decatur, AL 35601. Across from Decatur Youth Services.
