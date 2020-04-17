A breakdown of COVID-19 testing and cost

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Getting a COVID-19 test has been an uphill battle for many people. Here’s a brief breakdown of how testing works and its cost.
There are two types of lab testing: private and public.
Where you get tested determines if your specimen goes to a public or private laboratory.
The Alabama Department of Public Health runs test through the Bureau of Clinical Laboratories. Test results take 24-72 hours, according to Dr. Karen Landers. The test is free.
Private laboratories like DIATHERIX in Huntsville work with clinics and hospitals in their network, if you will. Test results take less than 24 hours. Costs vary. Visit their website for more information.
