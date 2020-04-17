Boaz city officials warn tornado victims of contractor fraud

BOAZ, Ala. (WAFF) -Sunday’s EF2 tornado damaged hundreds of homes, scattered debris in streets and left homeowners either repairing or rebuilding.
Boaz building inspector Nick Borden said they have gotten concerns from residents who say they have been targeted by fraudulent contractors offering their services.
“We don’t want people coming in getting on people roofs saying they are doing it for free then charge them thousands of dollars afterwards," said Borden.
Luckily, Borden said no money has changed hands but to eliminate anyone being taken advantage of all businesses are required to obtain a city license to work in the area.
“And they should have a license number and card on themselves or on file and if they’re doing a roof for over $2.500 they have to have a state rivers license as well," said Borden.
Borden said after terms of work have been agreed upon, residents should ask to see the permit and it must be placed on the home or building structure.
All permit fees will be waived in storm-damaged areas.
