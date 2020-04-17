Athens-Limestone Hospital discharges first COVID-19 patient

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - It was a powerful moment outside Athens-Limestone Hospital.
Health care workers lined the sidewalk outside and cheered for a patient as she was wheeled to her vehicle. She is the hospital’s first COVID-19 patient to be discharged.
She had been in the hospitalized for about four weeks.
The patient allowed news crews there but did not wish to be identified.
One of the nurses said this patient is a fighter, and she’s like one of the family.
"We’re all getting very emotional. A lot of our staff got attached to her. and you know, when you’re in the business of saving lives, you go through a lot of things with them. We’re just thrilled she’s OK and she’s going to be OK. We saw the way the COVID disease progresses, and there are ebbs and flows and we saw those with her,” said Tracy Collins.
Collins says the patient was able to pull through with the help of hospital staff.
The patient is also a medical professional. She does not work at Athens-Limestone Hospital.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.