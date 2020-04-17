Area Cattlemen’s Associations, local businesses feed front-line workers

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Cattlemen in two north Alabama counties took a day off from raising cattle on Friday to give back to those who are on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Madison County Cattlemen’s Association in partnership with local Steak Out restaurants prepared and delivered 500 steak sandwiches to the medical professionals of two different shifts at Huntsville Hospital, Huntsville Hospital- Madison and Crestwood Hospital.
“We just wanted to do something to support our community’s medical workers,” Madison County Cattlemen’s Association Treasurer Randy Moody of New Market said. “We got together and decided what better way for a cattleman to say ‘thank you’ than with a steak sandwich?”
The Colbert County Cattlemen’s Association teamed up with Alabama Farm Credit to distribute first responders and truck drivers in the Tuscumbia area over 200 steak sandwiches.
County Cattlemen’s chapters across Alabama are joining in this effort to provide beef meals to medical professionals at Alabama’s healthcare facilities and COVID-19 testing sites.
“It’s just the best way we know to give back,” Alabama Cattlemen’s Association Larry Reeves of Elba stated. “I’m proud to be part of a community of essential workers in agriculture giving back to the heroes of our healthcare system. I know I’m joined by all Alabama cattlemen when I say I tip my hat to them and their work.”
For more information about the work of county cattlemen chapters across Alabama or for a local contact, reach out to Kayla Greer at kgreer@bamabeef.org.
