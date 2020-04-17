Alabama Hospital Association offers free coloring pages to kids

By Wade Smith | April 17, 2020 at 2:56 PM CDT - Updated April 17 at 2:56 PM

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama Hospital Association knows families are looking for things to do around the house.

On the association’s website, parents can download free coloring pages for their children. These pages celebrate some of the heroes helping to keep our families healthy during the COVID-19 pandemic.

To view the available pages, scroll down to the ‘How Can You Help?’ section and click on any of the four available pdf pages within ‘Show Your Support.'

For more information, visit the Alabama Hospital Association here.

