Alabama Department of Labor provides resources for job seekers and employers

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - COVID-19 has been creating such an overwhelming impact on businesses, making it very difficult for people who are unemployed, to find work.
All ages of people are struggling, including those that are recently unemployed or even college graduates.
That’s why the Alabama Department of Labor has posted new job finding tools.
The state’s department of labor website has tools for both job seekers and employers. Special services are available for veterans as well.
CORRECTION: The Alabama Department of Labor did not recommend those looking for work should get an essential job. The Department of Labor is offering its COVID-19 essential jobs listings as an added option for those seeking employment.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.