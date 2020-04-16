U.S. Space & Rocket Center donates PPE to Madison County

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Personal protective equipment has become part of every day life for many around north Alabama.
Stories of residents making and donating things like masks, hand sanitizer, and disinfectants have been making the rounds every day of the COVID-19 pandemic. The U.S. Space & Rocket Center has now added their name to that list as well.
On Wednesday, the Huntsville/Madison County Chamber of Commerce received a large donation on PPE supplies from the Space and Rocket Center.
The donation included hand sanitizer, disinfectant wipes, and gloves. Medical offices in Madison county will directly benefit from the donation.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.