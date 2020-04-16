UAH donates intubation boxes to local hospitals to protect health care workers

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Right now, one of the biggest needs in hospitals is protective equipment for health care workers.
UAH professors and students are joining a growing crowd of local entrepreneurs using their time to produce that equipment.
UAH research engineer Chris Sallis says they’ve donated dozens of intubation boxes to hospitals in the Tennessee Valley.
“We looked at the designs that were out there and saw that this is something that lines up really well with our manufacturing capabilities," said Sallis,
When patients go into surgery, intubation is one of the first steps. However, If the patient is COVID-19 positive, the intubation process poses a higher risk for health care workers.
UAH professors and students are working diligently to create these intubation boxes.
“This is basically how we protect ourselves and anyone who is in the room with us,” said Wayne Bowman, lead CRNA at Decatur-Morgan Hospital.
Decatur Morgan Hospital has 16 of those intubation boxes.
Bowman says the protection levels the boxes provide is much more than they had previously.
“This has been very good for us. They did tweak it a little bit, but it’s working. We haven’t really had to use it yet, but just practicing,” Bowman said.
Bowman says they hope they don’t need to use the boxes but are prepared if necessary.
UAH has applied for a grant to continue making the intubation boxes.
They hope to get them out to rural and other hospitals in the state.
UAH joins Atrion Medical Products in putting these new devices in the hands of those who need them at local hospitals.
