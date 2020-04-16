Shoals students reaching out to senior citizens online

Lauderdale County Assistant Principal Casey Tate said he thought of the idea after seeing how disappointed students were as their senior year slipped away. “I kept seeing how nursing homes had purchased iPads and phones for residents to use to stay in touch with the outside world when they stopped letting visitors in,” Tate said. “At the same time, our seniors were pretty brokenhearted about their senior year ending as it did. I wanted to give them an opportunity to serve and know they still have a purpose, and that I still believed in them.”