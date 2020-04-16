Shoals students reaching out to senior citizens online

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - Two groups of Shoals seniors are connecting online during the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to our news partners at the Times Daily, seniors at Lauderdale County High School are making new friends with senior citizens living in Shoals-area nursing homes recently and it’s had a big benefit for both groups.
Lauderdale County Assistant Principal Casey Tate said he thought of the idea after seeing how disappointed students were as their senior year slipped away. “I kept seeing how nursing homes had purchased iPads and phones for residents to use to stay in touch with the outside world when they stopped letting visitors in,” Tate said. “At the same time, our seniors were pretty brokenhearted about their senior year ending as it did. I wanted to give them an opportunity to serve and know they still have a purpose, and that I still believed in them.”
Annette Parker, the officer manager at the Lauderdale Christian Nursing Home, says the mood has been somber since they were forced to ban visitors recently. Nursing homes are among the most vulnerable places for corona infections. She welcomed the idea of local high schoolers checking in on apps like Facetime.
“Those people already had a big place in my heart, although they didn’t even know it,” Lauderdale County student Clara Newton said. “I was thrilled to know I was going to be able to visit with them again. I mean, we want to offer hope to them, but we’ve lost out on a lot, too. I knew we’d understand each other.”
You can read more about how the students and seniors are connecting in today’s edition of the Times Daily.
