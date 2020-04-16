Routine health inspections of restaurants suspended during COVID-19

(WAFF) - Missed the weekly Kitchen Cops report? We promise we’re not slacking on the job... we just don’t have any routine reports to give!
In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, routine inspections of restaurants have been suspended.
“The reason for that is to avoid being in a confined space and having an additional person in a confined space where the employees are trying to work in a restaurant,” says Ron Dawsey, Deputy Director with the Bureau of Environmental Services.
While health departments are still authorized to investigate complaints of imminent health hazards, such has no water or no refrigeration, customers may be concerned about the safety of their takeout orders with no regular restaurant checkups.
However, restaurants do have certified food managers on staff and are still to follow FDA guidelines.
“The overall standards that are already in the health department guidelines through rules and regulations will be protective of any food contamination," says Dawsey. "This is essentially what FDA has put out nationwide is that the standards of the retail food code for food handling will also be protective against any contamination.”
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.