Nice weather today and tomorrow, showers return this weekend

Rain returns for the weekend. A cold front moves in Friday night. Showers are expected early Saturday morning. The afternoon hours will be dry and nice with highs in the upper 60s. A system will approach the area from the west on Sunday. The Tennessee Valley has a good shot for showers and storms through the day. Storms may be strong to severe. More details will be ironed out soon, but the better severe weather threat is in central and southern Alabama and Mississippi and also into portions of northern Louisiana. A few showers will pour into Monday morning, then we dry out until the end of the week.