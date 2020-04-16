Nice weather today and tomorrow, showers return this weekend

A perfect afternoon is in store for the Tennessee Valley!
Highs will be near 70 degrees with plenty of sunshine. Overnight lows will be in the mid 40s. Another nice and dry day awaits for tomorrow, but more clouds will be added. Highs Friday will be warmer, in the mid 70s.
Rain returns for the weekend. A cold front moves in Friday night. Showers are expected early Saturday morning. The afternoon hours will be dry and nice with highs in the upper 60s. A system will approach the area from the west on Sunday. The Tennessee Valley has a good shot for showers and storms through the day. Storms may be strong to severe. More details will be ironed out soon, but the better severe weather threat is in central and southern Alabama and Mississippi and also into portions of northern Louisiana. A few showers will pour into Monday morning, then we dry out until the end of the week.
Temperatures will be near average for the rest of this week into next. Highs will be in the upper 60s to low to mid 70s, and lows will be in the 40s and 50s.
