Linen manufacturing company in Cullman producing face masks

CULLMAN, Ala. (WAFF) - To help fill the PPE shortages, HomTex Inc., a linen manufacturing company in Cullman, is now shifting to face masks production.
Since 1987, HomeTex Inc. has been known for distributing branded products, such as linens and apparel.
Due to the impact of the coronavirus and shortages of PPEs, the company developed a Dreamfit face mask, which is a cotton face mask on two sides and in the center there is filtration fabric.
“The change was dramatic to go into a small garment manufacturing, but we retooled our cutting and spreading equipment to be able to lay out the small garments," said President and CFO, Jeremy Wooten.
In just two weeks, Hometex Inc. has already produced hundreds of thousands of face masks that have been distributed to local companies, according to Wooten.
He said they were also able to invest in a machine for automatic surgical face masks thanks to partnerships with local and state agencies. The new machinery will take production to a new level.
“We were able to secure a state-of-the-art production unit that will give us the capacity to make hundreds of millions of pleated three ply surgical masks right here in Cullman Alabama to service a national need," said Wooten.
He said it is there goal to have the equipment setup by June and they are Currently seeking FDA approval for the products.
