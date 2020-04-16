Limestone County Flea Market is closing

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Vendors are scrambling to clean their spaces at the Limestone County Flea Market.
The owners announced that the flea market is closing. The manager said that’s because business has been dying over the last year.
The owner of Patterson and Yates Variety has had a booth in the flea market for more than 28 years. That time makes for many memories, and many sales.
Now she’s cleaning out her space and moving to her storefront off U.S. 72 in Athens.
“So many memories are from here. And to have to at this last minute be forced to get out of here and the flea market is closing, is devastating to me,” said Shewatha Yates Gusler.
Sunday is the flea market’s last day in business.
There are plans in the works to turn the building into an indoor storage facility.
