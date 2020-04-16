Latest Tennessee news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-TENNESSEE
Tennesseans seeing first federal supplement to unemployment
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennesseans receiving unemployment benefits have started seeing their first payments that include a $600 federal supplement for the newly jobless. Normal weekly benefits in Tennessee are $275, but on Wednesday many Tennesseans were seeing deposits of $875. Many people are owed two weeks of the supplement, or $1,200, but only the first payments have gone out. Officials say the retroactive payment will be sent as soon as possible. Freelancers and other nontraditional workers who lost work from the coronavirus also qualify for the $600 supplement, but they won't see any payments yet. Tennessee is still working to add them to the state's unemployment system.
SPORTS BETTING-TENNESSEE
Games paused by virus, Tennessee OKs sports-betting rules
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee has ended months of work establishing rules for an online-only sports betting law that passed last year and has yet to see its first wager. The Tennessee Lottery board’s vote Wednesday was conducted via teleconference due to the coronavirus pandemic. The format highlighted an even bigger question: Will there be any games to bet on once sportsbooks are ready? There still isn’t a clear picture of when pro and college sports could restart due to the global pandemic. Tennessee’s sports betting timeline isn’t set in stone, either. Sports betting operators and other vendors now need to undergo a licensing application process.
WEATHER-TENNESSEE
4-year-old child dies from injuries sustained from tornado
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee officials have announced that a 4-year-old child in Chattanooga died from injuries caused by an Easter tornado that rampaged the region in the middle of the night. The death, confirmed Wednesday by the Chattanooga Fire Department, now brings the number of fatalities caused by the tornado to four. The fire department did not release any further information about the child. Gov. Bill Lee visited Chattanooga Tuesday to survey the damage, which along with fatalities, injured dozens and destroyed hundreds of buildings.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-SOLDIERS
Soldiers deploy to New Jersey to aid coronavirus relief
FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. (AP) — More soldiers from Fort Campbell have deployed to help with coronavirus relief efforts. A statement from the Army post on the Kentucky-Tennessee line says about 10 soldiers with the 101st Airborne Division’s sustainment brigade deployed this week to New Jersey to help with coordinating and supporting Army logistical efforts. Maj. Gen. Brian Winski says the troops are critical to making sure front line medical personnel have needed supplies. Fort Campbell also deployed around 300 soldiers last month from the 531st Hospital Center to New York.
URBAN TREE PLANTING
Urban tree planting grants now available in Tennessee
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee’s forestry division is now accepting proposals for urban tree planting projects. Forestry officials say local governments, private non-profit organizations, and educational institutions have until June 1 to apply for urban tree planting funds under the Tennessee Agricultural Enhancement Program. The program encourages local governments to increase and enhance city tree populations. Officials say the program offers cost sharing for tree planting on public property, rights-of-way, and private non-profit land. Funds cover half the cost of trees and shipping, contracted planting, mulch and other materials. Agriculture Commissioner Charlie Hatcher says the grants increase the urban forest canopy by helping municipalities plant Tennessee-grown trees.
DOUBLE SLAYING
Tennessee man arrested in double slaying
RIPLEY, Tenn. (AP) — Police have arrested a suspect in a double homicide in West Tennessee. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said in a statement that 19-year-old Juwun Lake was taken into custody Tuesday by the U.S. Marshals Service. The bureau says he is charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the fatal shootings of Dietrich Rogers and Joshua Yancy. Ripley Police officers responded Saturday night to a report of a shooting and found the men’s bodies. Lake remains in the Lauderdale County Jail awaiting his first court appearance. It wasn’t immediately clear if he has an attorney.