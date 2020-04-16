Latest Mississippi news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-MISSISSIPPI
Mississippi med center conducting clinic trials on virus
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The University of Mississippi Medical Center will conduct several clinical trials on potential treatment options for people infected with the new coronavirus. Leaders of the medical center announced the trials Wednesday. Among the drugs being tested is an antimalarial medication that President Donald Trump has mentioned many times. The drug has potential side effects, and the FDA says it's not approved for treatment of COVID-19. University of Mississippi Medical Center is one of 44 sites testing it. The state Health Department says Wednesday that Mississippi has at least 3,360 confirmed cases and 122 deaths from the coronavirus. The state’s population is about 3 million.
AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-DRIVE-IN-CHURCH
Mayor: Drive-in church, with windows up, OK during pandemic
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi mayor says people may attend drive-in church services during the coronavirus pandemic. But, they must keep their windows up. The city of Greenville is facing two lawsuits and pushback from the U.S. attorney general. The conflict is over a local order that bans drive-in worship and church services with more than 10 people inside a building. Greenville Mayor Errick Simmons said Gov. Tate Reeves provided clear guidance Wednesday that drive-in services, with windows up, are allowed during a statewide stay-home order. Reeves has said government cannot close churches, but he has urged pastors to hold online services.
FOOD PANTRY DONATION-STIMULUS CHECK
Mississippi woman gives $1,200 stimulus check to food pantry
BAY ST LOUIS, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi woman has donated the $1,200 relief check she received from the federal government to a food pantry amid the coronavirus pandemic. WLOX-TV reports Sheron Lambert gave the one-time stimulus payment to the Hancock County Food Pantry. The checks are part of the $2.2 trillion economic recovery bill that will give a $1,200 payout to individuals and $2,400 to married couples. Lambert says she doesn’t need the money and gifted it to the pantry to help feed hungry people in the county. A volunteer says the pantry has also been getting food donations from military bases and Walmart.
BIRTHDAY PARTY-CAR PARADE
Community celebrates woman's 100th birthday with car parade
OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi community has used some creativity to celebrate a woman’s 100th birthday amid the ban on large gatherings amid the coronavirus outbreak. The Oxford Eagle reports friends and families of Catherine Alderson were escorted by police cars and fire trucks as they celebrated a century of her life in a car parade Friday. Alderson was able to wave to cars while sitting in her driveway. The idea to bring the celebration to her home came from Alderson’s grandchildren, and was made possible by the police and fire departments in Oxford. Lafayette County officials have also been hosting car parades for children who are missing birthday parties due to the outbreak.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-DRIVE-IN-CHURCH
Justice Department takes church's side in 1st Amendment suit
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department has weighed in on a local Mississippi case involving a Christian church that says its religious freedoms were violated. Temple Baptist Church in Greenville has been holding drive-in services for congregants during the coronavirus outbreak. City leaders argue that the services violate stay-at-home orders because church gatherings are not considered essential and could have put people’s lives in jeopardy. Church officials believe they have been singled out for their religion, especially after eight police officers were sent last weekend to ticket the faithful, $500 apiece, for attending services. The Justice Department took the side of the church on Tuesday.
AP-US-SEVERE-WEATHER
No hugs or handshakes: Pandemic complicates storm relief
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — The coronavirus pandemic is complicating relief work after storms killed more than 30 people across the South. Baptist volunteers aren’t holding the hands of people whose homes were wrecked by dozens of tornadoes. And the American Red Cross is lining up hotel rooms rather than mass shelters for homeless families to guard against spreading the virus. Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves says the storms made it harder to stop the spread, and the virus is making it harder to deal with the tornado aftermath. Preliminary assessments show more than two dozen twisters hit the region Sunday and Monday.