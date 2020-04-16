Impact of COVID-19 on Marine Corps recruitment

(WAFF) - Dealing with difficulty is what our nation’s military is trained to do, and continuing to prepare for combat in the midst of COVID-19 is no different.
In light of the pandemic, however, there have been some slight modifications to Marine Corps recruitment. For example, with enlistment offices and high schools closed, recruiters are taking to phones and tablets to virtually connect with applicants.
Boot camp has also adopted some extra protective measures. Recruits at Parris Island are now wearing masks during training, carrying out social distancing guidelines and undergoing extensive medical screenings.
“Even when America is not ready itself, we still have to make Marines," says Sgt. Maj. Chester Wilson III with the 4th Marine Corps District. "We still have to guard our country and our country’s way of life.”
To learn more about the Marine Corps or to contact a Marine Corps recruiter, visit www.marines.com.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.