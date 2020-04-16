Here is the latest Kentucky and Tennessee sports news from The Associated Press

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky forward EJ Montgomery will enter the NBA draft and forego his remaining collegiate eligibility. Montgomery's decision completes an exodus of Wildcat starters to the pro ranks. The 6-foot-10 sophomore averaged career highs of 6.1 points and 5.4 rebounds per game with 31 blocks last season. Montgomery ranked second on the team in rebounding and blocks, and started 25 of 28 contests. He returned to school after going through the NBA draft evaluation process last spring. Montgomery follows pro announcements by fellow forward Nick Richards and guards Immanuel Quickley, Ashton Hagans and Tyrese Maxey.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — UCLA has added a pair of guards to its 2020-21 recruiting class, including Kentucky transfer Johnny Juzang. The Bruins received a national letter of intent from Jaylen Clark, a 6-foot-5 guard from Rancho Cucamonga. Juzang returns to his hometown of Los Angeles after playing his freshman year for the Wildcats. Juzang is a 6-6 guard who started two of 28 games for Kentucky. He averaged 2.9 points and 1.9 rebounds. As a junior at Harvard-Westlake, he averaged 23 points, 8.5 rebounds and 3.4 assists.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Louisville has added graduate transfer guards Carlik Jones and Charles Minlend Jr. to the men's basketball roster. The 6-foot-1, 180-pound Jones averaged 20 points per game and was named Big South Conference Player of the Year after helping Radford win its second consecutive regular season championship. Minlend, 6-4 and 208 pounds, averaged 14.5 and points and 4.7 rebounds to lead San Francisco to 22 wins, matching its highest win total in 35 years.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Volunteers have added forward E.J. Anosike (ann-uh-SICK-ee) as a graduate transfer. The experienced player will join an already highly ranked recruiting class. Tennessee announced Anosike’s transfer Wednesday. The forward from East Orange, New Jersey, graduates from Sacred Heart in May. He will enroll at Tennessee this summer after ranking sixth nationally in rebounding. Anosike also led his team in scoring. He will wear the No. 55 his sister Nicky Anosike wore while winning two national championships playing for the Lady Vols under the late Pat Summitt.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Nashville Predators have signed defenseman Alexandre Carrier to a three-year, two-way contract. The Predators announced the deal Wednesday. The deal keeps Carrier under contract through 2022-23 and will pay $750,000 in the final two years when he’s with the Predators or up to $200,000 in the 2022-23 season if he’s in the AHL. Carrier had as many points (37) through 55 games this season with the AHL’s Milwaukee Admirals as he had in 76 games the previous season. He led Milwaukee with 32 assists and led all defensemen in points. He played three games with the Predators this season.
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) — Middle Tennessee has added guard Elias King, who spent his freshman season at Mississippi State. The Blue Raiders announced that King signed on Wednesday. The 6-foot-8, 205-pound King is from Atlanta. He was a four-star prospect who ranked as the No. 5 recruit in Georgia and No. 34 in the southeast by ESPN.com, but he made little impact with the Bulldogs. He played in six games at Mississippi State and averaged 1.7 points per game. King's last game was Jan. 18, when he hit a 3-pointer against Georgia. Coach Nick McDevitt says King is “a real weapon.”