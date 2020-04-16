Gold’s Gym closing 30 gyms, including Alabama locations

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Gold’s Gym announced that it is closing 30 of its locations, including its three locations in Alabama.
Gold’s Gym President & CEO Adam Zeitstiff said, “The unprecedented COVID-19-related closures have caused us to reassess the viability of some company-owned locations," which included the three in Alabama.
The three Alabama locations displayed on the Gold’s Gym website are:
- Eastchase in Montgomery - 2300 Berry Hill Road Montgomery
- Birmingham (Colonnade) - 3427 Colonnade Parkway Birmingham
- Birmingham (Pelham) - 2244 A Pelham Parkway Pelham, AL
Gold’s Gym says it is continuing to find ways to help its members continue their fitness journeys in Alabama.
Gold’s Gym has nearly 700 gyms in 29 countries worldwide.
