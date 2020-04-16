Glass barriers popping up amid COVID-19 pandemic

TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (WAFF) - When businesses and government buildings open back up, customers can expect to see a lot more glass.
North Alabama Glass has been busy installing partitions along counters for weeks. Grocery stores, convenience stores and other businesses have been looking for ways to allow interaction between customers and cashiers, while keeping both safe. Their most recent project is inside the Colbert County Court House. Our news partners at the Times Daily captured shots of crews putting up the barriers in the probate judge and revenue commissioner’s offices.
“It’s an added safeguard to protect not only the employees of the courthouse, but the customers of the courthouse,” County Administrator Roger Creekmore said. The partitions are permanent and cost around $13,800.
Colbert County isn’t alone. Lauderdale and Franklin County are also looking at the idea. “We met Monday night and we’ve agreed to do that in our revenue and probate office,” Lauderdale County Commission Chairman Danny Pettus said.
