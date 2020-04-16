Frosty start to Thursday with warmer weather to end the week

The warmer weather will continue to move in as we expect low 70s for Friday. As temperatures warm up our rain chances will increase as well. Clouds will increase for Friday as our next weather maker starts to push in. That will bring in a cold front overnight Friday into early Saturday which will ring in some morning showers. Rain will be gone by the middle of the day on Saturday and we could even see some sunshine by the afternoon.. Temperatures will be a bit cooler for Saturday afternoon with the mid to upper 60s. There is a much better chance for storms Sunday. It is looking more likely that we will see rain through most of the day on Sunday. Rail totals could potentially be between 1 to 2 inches through Monday morning.