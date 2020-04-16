Frosty start to Thursday with warmer weather to end the week

Happy Thursday! It is another frosty start to the day today but this should be the end of the frigid temps for a while!
Another morning where we are waking up to temperatures into the low to mid 30s across the Valley. That means we are seeing areas of frost this morning as well. Skies are clear this morning and should stay that way all day long. Wind today will be from the south and east which means temperatures today will be slightly warmer than what we have seen the last few days. We are expecting sunshine all day long today which will also help warm us up. High temperatures today will be into the upper 60s.
The warmer weather will continue to move in as we expect low 70s for Friday. As temperatures warm up our rain chances will increase as well. Clouds will increase for Friday as our next weather maker starts to push in. That will bring in a cold front overnight Friday into early Saturday which will ring in some morning showers. Rain will be gone by the middle of the day on Saturday and we could even see some sunshine by the afternoon.. Temperatures will be a bit cooler for Saturday afternoon with the mid to upper 60s. There is a much better chance for storms Sunday. It is looking more likely that we will see rain through most of the day on Sunday. Rail totals could potentially be between 1 to 2 inches through Monday morning.
