E-commerce company opens China-to-Huntsville direct pipeline for protective gear

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Thursday at noon, precious cargo landed in Huntsville’s International Intermodal Center.
A cargo plane brought the first direct shipment of personal protective equipment (PPE) from China to Huntsville, facilitated by Huntsville-based E-commerce company Fulfyld.
CEO AJ Khanijow said the company’s team in China was able to arrange for weekly shipments of several hundred thousand units (gloves, masks, face shields, etc....)
“Most of the world’s products come out of China, and having that infrastructure, and a direct line into China is actually a game changer,” he said.
Khanijow and company partner Behrouz Rahmati said Madison County Chairman Dale Strong and shipping company DSV helped complete the process and bring the gear to the Valley.
“Make sure our community, our first responders, our county, city, local officials, employees and the general citizen population of Madison County and statewide is taken care of,” Rahmati said.
The Fulfyld leaders said the connection is expected to save Alabama time in shipping and will prevent potential skimming of the product in other ports.
The company said Thursday’s shipment is going to school districts across the state to protect workers as they provide meals to students.
