Athens Relay for Life fundraising events postponed

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - The city of Athens’ Relay for Life team is putting fundraising events on hold.
That includes the countywide Relay for Life celebration.
The Relay for Life team raises money for cancer patients and their families.
Team captain Holly Hollman says members are working hard to still help those in need.
“Unfortunately, we’re not going to be able to raise as much money to donate to the American Cancer Society. We are looking at rescheduling some of them in the summer and fall because cancer is not going to take a break because we’re going through this pandemic,” she said.
You could still help support cancer patients by making donations through the Athens Relay for Life Team. The money goes to the American Cancer Society, which helps patients overcome transportation barriers and so much more.
