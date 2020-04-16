Athens receives Bicentennial Legacy Award

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama Bicentennial Commission liked what they saw from Athens.
On Wednesday, the commission announced the City of Athens as one of its recipients of the Alabama Bicentennial Commendation Award and the Alabama Bicentennial Legacy Award.
The commission gave awards in two categories:
- Commendations for outstanding bicentennial programs and projects which included the Athens Bicentennial Bash in November 2018
- Legacy awards for projects of exceptional and lasting impact which included the downtown Athens mural created by Athens High School art students
The Commission gave 41 commendations and 21 legacy awards, which represented more than 40 municipalities in 35 counties.
“Numerous volunteers dedicated their time and talents to plan and host our 200th birthday party and celebrate our city’s stories and people who are part of our state’s early history,” Athens Mayor Ronnie Marks said. “These awards are dedicated to those volunteers and our citizens.”
“Communities invested time and resources in an amazing range of projects,” said Alabama Bicentennial Commission Chairman Sen. Arthur Orr. “Our successful (state) bicentennial celebration owes a real debt to their efforts, especially for projects that will be important to the state, its communities and its citizens for a long time to come.”
Each winning project will receive a bronze plaque noting the name of the project and its award. The plaques will be a public reminder of the achievements of Alabama communities during the bicentennial commemoration.
For more information, visit www.ALABAMA200.org.
