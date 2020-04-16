Arab woman faces challenges filing unemployment claims due to COVID-19 layoff

ARAB, Ala. (WAFF) - Hundreds of people in the Tennessee Valley are out of work due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Some have applied for unemployment and many are still waiting for their claims without answers.
Lynne Clements started working as a home care provider for Right at Home back in January.
After the coronavirus hit, her hours began to drop and she was laid off in March.
Shortly after, she filed for unemployment and submitted her documents, but none of her claims have been paid in 5 weeks.
“And it just keeps saying not paid. I’ve not got anything through the mail, when I’ve filed unemployment before it would say this week is being held and then it would say wait 21 days and it had been well over 21 days," said Clements.
To help make ends meet, Clements said she has been able to clean a few houses and used her stimulus check to cover some costs, but she said that’s not enough.
“Just paying the regular bills is one thing, but I’m trying to stay afloat with my house. Now it’s getting kind of worrisome because now I’m three payments behind. I can keep up with all my other bills, but the main thing I need to hang onto is really scaring me," said Clements.
The Alabama Department of Labor rolled out a claims tracker Thursday to help residents see the status of their claim, in addition to showing them the next steps and what to expect.
Clements said she has also tried using the tool, but was unable to receive any information.
WAFF 48 News also reached out to Tara Hutchison, communications director with the Alabama Department of Labor, and has not heard back.
