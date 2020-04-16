AL nurse travels to NYC to help COVID-19 patients

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A registered nurse from Adamsville packed up what she could and traveled to New York City to take care of COVID-19 patients.
Dianne King said it was really a spur of the moment sort of thing. She saw a need, she knew she could help, and now, she is.
King has been in New York since April 3. She said she’s working with people who are recovering from COVID-19, but who still need to be hospitalized.
She said one of the most difficult days was working with a patient who found out a loved one had passed away from coronavirus. But King said support from everyone in the city, and being surrounded by nurses with big hearts, are what’s keeping her going.
“I’ve always wanted to come to New York and here I am. I never wanted to come under these circumstances, but here I am. It’s very eerie when you walk down Times Square and it’s just empty. You see nurses going to get food, but for the most part, it’s bare,” said King.
Before going to New York, King said she worked with amazing, talented nurses at Princeton CICU, and said they’ve been very encouraging throughout the process.
She said a lot of her patients are hopeful. And she plans to stay as long as she’s needed.
