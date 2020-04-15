US attorney asks north Alabama hospitals to report price gouging

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WAFF) - U.S. Attorney Jay E. Town sent a letter to hospital executives in northern Alabama Wednesday encouraging employees and medical professionals to report individuals and companies that may be acquiring or selling medical supplies for the purpose of hoarding and/or price gouging.
The letter was sent to hospitals and health care systems in northern Alabama as part of a coordinated, nationwide effort to combat COVID-19-related fraud.
The letter says various items, such as PPE equipment, respirators and ventilators, have been designated as scarce by the federal government.
“While this pandemic has brought to the fore the very best among us, we are unfortunately becoming increasingly aware of myriad coronavirus-related criminal activities in our District and around the country,” Town said. “In relevant part to the medical providers, these crimes include Medicaid/Medicare billing manipulations, the sale of fake or counterfeit personal protective equipment, sale of bogus medicines related to COVID-19, and the hoarding and/or price gouging of critical medical supplies and materials. These practices are not only morally repugnant in light of the pandemic we are facing, but also, if left unchecked, can inhibit hospitals, physicians and other health care professionals, government agencies, and the public from fully implementing measures designed to save lives and mitigate the spread of the novel coronavirus.”
On March 20, Attorney General William Barr directed all 93 U.S. attorneys to prioritize the investigation and prosecution of COVID-19 fraud.
Town is encouraging the public to report COVID-19-related fraud to the National Center for Disaster Fraud hotline at 1-866-720-5721 or email it to disaster@leo.gov.
