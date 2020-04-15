US attorney asks north Alabama hospitals to report price gouging

“While this pandemic has brought to the fore the very best among us, we are unfortunately becoming increasingly aware of myriad coronavirus-related criminal activities in our District and around the country,” Town said. “In relevant part to the medical providers, these crimes include Medicaid/Medicare billing manipulations, the sale of fake or counterfeit personal protective equipment, sale of bogus medicines related to COVID-19, and the hoarding and/or price gouging of critical medical supplies and materials. These practices are not only morally repugnant in light of the pandemic we are facing, but also, if left unchecked, can inhibit hospitals, physicians and other health care professionals, government agencies, and the public from fully implementing measures designed to save lives and mitigate the spread of the novel coronavirus.”