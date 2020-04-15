Suspect arrested in connection with high-speed chase crash

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A suspect linked to Monday’s high speed chase and crash was taken into custody on Tuesday.
At approximately 11:30 p.m. on April 14, ALEA State Troopers arrested Hunter Thomas Rollins, 23 of Huntsville, for his involvement in a police pursuit and crash that occurred April 13 in Huntsville.
Through investigation, Rollins was identified as the driver of a motorcycle that led ALEA Troopers on a pursuit resulting in a crash at Jordan Lane and Holmes Avenue. Two ALEA Troopers and two other people were injured.
Rollins was charged with two counts of felony attempting to flee and elude law enforcement, four counts of felony leaving the scene of an accident with injury, and one count of reckless endangerment.
He was booked into the Madison County Jail and given a $31,000 bond.
The female rider was also identified but is no longer considered a suspect.
Nothing further is available as ALEA Troopers continue to investigate.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.