Some SSI recipients need to provide info to get full stimulus amount

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WSFA) - Those Social Security recipients wondering when their CARES Act stimulus check will arrive should rest assured it’s coming.
Wednesday, the Social Security Administration announced that Supplemental Security Income, or SSI, recipients will get their payments directly from the U.S. Treasury Department no later than early May.
Those on SSI that do not have qualifying children will get their $1,200 payment automatically with no actions required on their part.
Those who do have qualifying children under 17 should not wait for their automatic $1,200 individual payment. The Social Security Administration says those people should go to the IRS’s webpage at www.irs.gov/coronavirus/non-filers-enter-payment-info-here and visit the Non-Filers: Enter Your Payment Info section to provide their information. That will help them get the extra $500 per child available to them.
If you’re children are eligible but you do not provide the information to the IRS, you will have to wait until a later date to get the $500 per child qualifying payment, the Social Security Administration cautioned.
Social Security retirement, survivors, and disability insurance beneficiaries (who don’t normally file taxes) will also qualify for automatic payments of $1,200 from the Treasury Department. These payments are anticipated to start arriving around the end of April.
