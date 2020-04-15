Sheffield seeking federal grant for police boat

SHEFFIELD, Ala. (WAFF) - Police officers in Sheffield are hoping that a federal grant will help them get a new boat for water rescues and river patrols.
According to our news partners at the Times Daily, the department is applying for a port security grant through FEMA. The boat, equipment and training would come to about $137,000. The grant would require the city to pay 20% - which comes to $27,400. The Colbert County Commission agreed to pay half of that if the plan is approved.
Sheffield Police Chief Ricky Terry says the department is already exploring options on where the boat would be stored.
The Daily also reports that Sheffield city leaders are considering abandoning a plan to renovate an old US Coast Guard station on Watts Barr Street. Mayor Ian Sanford says it’s something that would be useful in the future, but it’s not essential today.
