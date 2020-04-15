Scottsboro metal business destroyed by storm damage

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WAFF) - People in Jackson County are cleaning up and salvaging what they can after storms ripped through several neighborhoods and businesses Sunday evening.
Pieces of metal, rubble and debris remain scattered on the foundation where TJ’s Metal Manufacturing once stood in Scottsboro.
Michael Clark owns TJ’s Metal Manufacturing. They make and sell metal roofs.
He was at home watching the news coverage of the storms coming through when he got a call that he needed to go check on his business.
“I got here and pulled up and saw that the building had totally collapsed. Nothing left, just a bunch of rubble, a lot of rubble," said Clark.
Clark said he never imagined he would be experiencing such a tragedy after being in business for 20 years.
Thanks to support from the community he has gotten most of his property cleaned up.
“The city of Scottsboro has been great to help us any way they could, and we had 30 to 35 people show up the next day with chainsaws willing to work,” said Clark.
Clark said although his building is gone, he and his employees are still serving customers they best way they can until they can get a new building.
