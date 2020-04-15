Pandemic hits NW Alabama Regional Airport at worst possible time

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. (WAFF) - Boardings have dropped more than 50% at Northwest Alabama Regional Airport in Muscle Shoals. The timing of the COVID-19 pandemic couldn’t have been worse for the facility.
“March and April boardings have decreased dramatically due to the coronavirus,” Director Barry Griffith said. “We saw a 53% decrease in boardings in March and anticipate a 65% decrease in enplanements in April. The same holds true for outbound traffic.” The pandemic comes after Boutique Air reported an increase in passengers flying from Muscle Shoals to Atlanta. At this point, Boutique’s regional manager says there have not been any layoffs. In fact, he says, they’re actually hiring pilots right now.
According to our news partners at the Times Daily, the airport is expecting a dramatic decrease in it’s revenue - not just from flights, but also from fuel sales to private pilots. Those fuel sales make up a portion of the Shoals Flight Center’s cash flow. Griffith said staffing levels could be impacted, depending on the duration of the economic shutdown.
Congressman Robert Aderholt has encouraged the airport to seek federal assistance through the CARES Act, which is designed to help small businesses through the crisis.
