Pandemic hits NW Alabama Regional Airport at worst possible time

“March and April boardings have decreased dramatically due to the coronavirus,” Director Barry Griffith said. “We saw a 53% decrease in boardings in March and anticipate a 65% decrease in enplanements in April. The same holds true for outbound traffic.” The pandemic comes after Boutique Air reported an increase in passengers flying from Muscle Shoals to Atlanta. At this point, Boutique’s regional manager says there have not been any layoffs. In fact, he says, they’re actually hiring pilots right now.