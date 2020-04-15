Oakwood University holds all-virtual homecoming event

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Homecoming is an important tradition for many college students.
From April 9 through April 11, Oakwood University successfully held one of the first virtual Alumni Homecomings. Instead of canceling the annual event due to COVID-19, the university chose to develop a series of virtual activities beginning with an e-chapel on April 9, featuring Dimitri Scavella, a graduating senior, as its speaker.
“Our alums have very high expectations from years of excellent events on campus" said Alumni Relations Director Emile Parker.
One alum, Freda James ’76, posted “I am loving this technology!” She went on to say, “I was there in person last year and it was awesome! This year I am home and the program is awesome! Oakwood is awesome! Thank you Oakwood.”
“Relying solely on social media platforms to deliver the event definitely put a twist on the experience, while allowing us to preserve our decades’ old homecoming tradition, of supporting and celebrating our HBCU and the accomplishments of our alums...” stated Dr. Maquisha Mullins ‘98, Interim Director of Integrated Marketing & Public Relations.
The Aeolians stirring rendition of “We Shall Overcome” has reached over 80,000 views to date, across multiple platforms since its original airing on April 11.
The university continues to compile videos from the weekend’s activities on its YouTube channel and its gallery on media.oakwood.edu.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.