New social distancing resources available in Morgan County

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - The City of Decatur and Morgan County want to help residents with social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Decatur Morgan County Conventions and Visitor Bureau launched a new, virtual resource on Tuesday called ARMCHAIR MOCO. The website is a collection of fun things to do in Morgan County while social distancing.
The site connects to live streams, virtual events, and other activities residents can do in the community without ever leaving their armchair.
For more information, visit https://www.armchairmoco.com/
