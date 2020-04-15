2 New Orleans Police Department officers shot; suspect remains at-large

Officers suffered non-life threatening wounds

Two NOPD officers were wounded by gunfire in the Seventh District April 14. (Source: Rilwan Balogun)
By Chris Finch | April 14, 2020 at 10:32 PM CDT - Updated April 15 at 7:37 AM

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two New Orleans Police Department officers were wounded by gunfire in the eastern part of the city on Tuesday night (April 14).

The NOPD said the officers were responding to a call of individuals pulling on car door handles. A foot chases ensued, but it is not clear who fired first.

Both officers suffered non-life threatening gunshot wounds while responding to a call, the NOPD said.

One officer has a bullet lodged in his knee and may require surgery.

One suspect, a 21-year-old male, was arrested after having been shot in the leg. Another suspect remains at-large.

Residents are asked to stay away from the area around Morrison Rd. and Bullard Ave. as the investigation continues.

