2 New Orleans Police Department officers shot; suspect remains at-large

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two New Orleans Police Department officers were wounded by gunfire in the eastern part of the city on Tuesday night (April 14).
The NOPD said the officers were responding to a call of individuals pulling on car door handles. A foot chases ensued, but it is not clear who fired first.
Both officers suffered non-life threatening gunshot wounds while responding to a call, the NOPD said.
One officer has a bullet lodged in his knee and may require surgery.
One suspect, a 21-year-old male, was arrested after having been shot in the leg. Another suspect remains at-large.
Residents are asked to stay away from the area around Morrison Rd. and Bullard Ave. as the investigation continues.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.