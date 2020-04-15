Multiple suspects arrested, one wanted in Eva welcome sign theft

EVA, Ala. (WAFF) - Two suspects have been taken into custody in connection with the theft of “Welcome to Eva” signs on Tuesday.
Morgan County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) Investigators arrested William Lawrence Dudley, 23 of Somerville, and Tyler Dean Hammock, 23 of Huntsville, both for First Degree Theft of Property.
Dudley and Hammock wre booked into the Morgan County Jail on $5,000 bonds.
Additionally, the MCSO issued a felony arrest warrant for Brandon Ryan Bodkin, 23 of Eva, on the same charge as Dudley and Hammock.
If you have information about his whereabouts please contact Investigators at 256-560-6171.
The charge is a Class B Felony.
