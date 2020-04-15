More patchy frost tonight with warmer temps ahead

More patchy frost will be possible overnight into Thursday morning with clear skies and calm conditions, lows will be in the middle to upper 30s.
We gradually start to warm up by Thursday with mostly sunny skies, highs stay below average in the middle to upper 60s. More clouds will move in by Friday with some peeks of sunshine. A few showers will be possible on Friday with seasonal temps in the lower 70s.
The weekend is still looking below average with highs in the middle 60s and scattered showers looking likely for Sunday.
Warmer air will move in by next week with daily temperatures in the middle 70s.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.