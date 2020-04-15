Local law enforcement wish Lacey a Happy Birthday!

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Social distancing is helping to slow the spread of the coronavirus in north Alabama.
Special events, such as birthdays, must be celebrated in new ways during the pandemic. This includes six-year-old Lacey.
Lacey got a wonderful birthday surprise this week from some our area’s finest. Law enforcement from the Huntsville Police Department, Madison County Sheriff’s Office, and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency completed a drive-by birthday party for Lacey (sirens and lights included).
Police cars and SUVs in the double digits lined up to wish Lacey a very happy social distanced sixth birthday.
Lacey, Happy Birthday from the WAFF 48 team.
Local law enforcement, thank you for going above and beyond your normal duty to make the day of one little, local resident.
