Latest Mississippi news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-DRIVE-IN-CHURCH
Justice Department takes church's side in 1st Amendment suit
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department has weighed in on a local Mississippi case involving a Christian church that says its religious freedoms were violated. Temple Baptist Church in Greenville has been holding drive-in services for congregants during the coronavirus outbreak. City leaders argue that the services violate stay-at-home orders because church gatherings are not considered essential and could have put people’s lives in jeopardy. Church officials believe they have been singled out for their religion, especially after eight police officers were sent last weekend to ticket the faithful, $500 apiece, for attending services. The Justice Department took the side of the church on Tuesday.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-MISSISSIPPI
Governor: Mississippi schools remain closed rest of semester
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves says the state's public school buildings will remain closed the rest of this semester. He says he wants distance-learning efforts to continue. And, he says some schools should consider offering summer classes. Mississippi has surpassed 3,000 confirmed cases and 100 deaths from the new coronavirus. That's according to numbers released Tuesday by the state Health Department. Reeves says he is appointing a group of business people to help him decide when it will be safe to reopen large parts of the state economy. Unemployment claims are rising rapidly in Mississippi, as in other states.
AP-US-SEVERE-WEATHER
No hugs or handshakes: Pandemic complicates storm relief
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — The coronavirus pandemic is complicating relief work after storms killed more than 30 people across the South. Baptist volunteers aren’t holding the hands of people whose homes were wrecked by dozens of tornadoes. And the American Red Cross is lining up hotel rooms rather than mass shelters for homeless families to guard against spreading the virus. Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves says the storms made it harder to stop the spread, and the virus is making it harder to deal with the tornado aftermath. Preliminary assessments show more than two dozen twisters hit the region Sunday and Monday.
PREGNANT INMATE
Sheriff: Inmate who became pregnant behind bars out on bond
NATCHEZ, Miss. (AP) — Authorities in Mississippi said an inmate who said she became pregnant after having a “quickie” with another inmate was released from jail on bond. A court order signed Friday reduced Jessica Aldridge’s bond from $200,000 to $100,000. She was released Monday. The order said Aldridge has to stay home and wear an electronic monitoring device. Aldridge was being held at the Adams County Jail after being charged with murder in the fatal shooting of her boyfriend, 41-year-old Joseph Cupit. Last month, a nurse practitioner confirmed Aldridge was pregnant. Adams County officials said Aldridge told investigators she had consensual sex with another inmate. Aldridge’s next court date is scheduled for June 11.
MISSING WOMAN-REMAINS FOUND
Deputies: DNA confirms bones belong to missing woman
LITTLE CREEK, Miss. (AP) — Deputies in Mississippi say they found the remains of a woman missing for more than two years. The Perry County Sheriff’s Office said Monday that DNA testing confirmed two femur bones found in a wooded area in the county matches the DNA of Glin Street. She had been missing since February 2017. Deputies say a deer hunter had found a human skull late last year, but they couldn't recover enough genetic material from it to determine an identity. They returned to the area with 40 volunteers in February and found the bones that provided the match. Police are calling for tips to solve what is now a homicide investigation.
AP-US-SEVERE-WEATHER-SOUTH
Storms tear through South amid pandemic; more than 30 dead
CHATSWORTH, Ga. (AP) — Storms that killed more than 30 people in the Southeast are spreading misery atop a pandemic as they move up the East Coast. The severe weather outbreak that began on Easter in the Deep South caused floods, mudslides and more than 1 million power outages by Monday. Officials say 11 died in Mississippi, and eight more died in Georgia. Other deaths were reported in Arkansas, Tennessee and the Carolinas. The severe weather outbreak came with much of the nation shut down because of the new coronavirus. In Alabama, people huddled into community storm shelters wearing protective masks to guard against the threat.