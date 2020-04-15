Huntsville Police, FBI serving search warrant in South Huntsville

Huntsville Police and the FBI are serving a search warrant on Riviera Avenue (Source: WAFF 48 News)
April 15, 2020 at 9:58 AM CDT - Updated April 15 at 9:58 AM

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Police and the FBI have served a search warrant on Riviera Avenue.

Police have a middle aged man in custody who is being questioned.

Police say they served a drug warrant but have requested other search warrants.

Police have not connected this search warrant to the Etz Chayim Synagogue vandalism case from last week, but we do want to note that the warrant is being served less than half-a-mile from the Synagogue.

Two Huntsville Synagogues were vandalized last week. Huntsville Police have been searching for the suspect.

Suspected vandal at Chabad of Huntsville
Suspected vandal at Chabad of Huntsville (Source: Huntsville Police)

