How to track your COVID-19 stimulus payment

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - U.S. citizens are now able to track the date their COVID-19 stimulus payment will be deposited into their bank account or mailed to them.
The Internal Revenue Service’s (IRS) Get My Payment tool guides users through a process where they can submit their personal bank account information if they did not use direct deposit in the past for their tax refunds. This will allow for faster payments, as delivering paper checks may not begin until May.
The tool additionally allows users to check the status of their payment and confirm the type of payment they would like to receive.
The IRS is not contacting anyone to collect personal or bank account information. Calls, texts, emails, and official-looking postcards or printouts that suggest otherwise are scams. Checks that appear to show an overpayment are also scams.
People who earn up to $75,000 in adjusted gross income and have a Social Security number are set to receive a $1,200 payment under the law. Married couples who file joint returns will receive $2,400 if their adjusted gross income is under $150,000.
Parents will receive $500 for each qualifying child.
Follow the latest COVID-19 news here.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.