Here is the latest Kentucky and Tennessee sports news from The Associated Press

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky forward Nick Richards will enter the NBA draft and forego his final season of collegiate eligibility by signing with an agency. He’s coming off a breakout season in which he was named a first team All-Southeastern Conference selection by The Associated Press and league coaches. His per-game scoring average increased 10 points this season to 14.0 while starting 30 of 31 contests to help the Wildcats earn the SEC regular season title. Richards also ranked fourth nationally in shooting at 64% and made the SEC all-defensive squad with averages of 7.8 rebounds and 2.13 blocks per game.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Vanderbilt senior forward Clevon Brown has been granted an extra year of eligibility after a knee injury limited him to nine games this season. The Commodores announced Tuesday that the 6-foot-8 Brown would return next season. Coach Jerry Stackhouse says they are really excited that Brown was granted another year of eligibility. Having Brown back is expected to be a big boost after the Commodores went 11-21 in Stackhouse’s debut season. Sophomore forward Aaron Nesmith already declared for the NBA draft and is projected as a first-round pick and junior guard Saben Lee is testing his NBA draft stock.