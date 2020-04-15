Group of Birmingham nurses traveling to New York to help fight coronavirus

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Healthcare workers in Birmingham have battled coronavirus on the front lines locally, but one group of nurses is traveling Wednesday morning to one of our country’s hot spots.
Several Birmingham nurses flew out of Shuttlesworth International Airport around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday to New York to help fight the COVID-19 pandemic.
Clare Huddleston spoke with one of the nurses this morning at the airport. You can watch the full interview above.
