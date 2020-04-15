Frost start to Wednesday with sunshine & cooler temperatures

Happy Tuesday! It's not nearly as windy out there this morning, but it is also much cooler.
Temperatures this morning are around 20-degrees colder than what we saw Monday morning as many of us are into the upper 30s and low 40s across the Tennessee Valley. Skies are clear and should stay that way through much of the day today. Wind will be breezy through the day today as well with gusts from the north at 10 to 15 mph. That will likely keep our high temperatures into the mid to upper 50s this afternoon with a chance at a few spots reaching the low 60s. You'll likely need a sweatshirt if you are going to be outside today.
Even colder temperatures will be possible overnight tonight as many of us will dip into the mid 30s. This means that some spots could see some areas of patchy frost to start the day Wednesday. Wednesday will be similar to today with temperatures right around 60-degrees with plenty of sun. The rest of the week will be a quiet and cool one with temperatures into the upper 60s on Thursday and the upper 60s & low 70s by Friday. Our next rain chances won't be until Saturday or Sunday, but they don't look overly impressive as of now.
