Didn’t file a tax return? Here’s how you register to receive a $1,200 coronavirus stimulus payment

(WAFB) - If you didn’t file a tax return, you may need to click the link here to submit info through the IRS to get a stimulus check from the $2.2 trillion coronavirus rescue package.
Americans who filed taxes for 2018 or 2019 don’t need to do anything.
The IRS will automatically send the one-time, $1,200 payments using the provided information.
Payments for those folks begin the week of Monday, April 13, the IRS announced Friday, April 10.
The timeline for non-filers to receive check ranges from weeks to months.
Included are people who haven’t filed returns, authorized direct deposits, or received Social Security. Some will have to first file a tax return or register online in order to receive their payments.
OTHERS WHO SHOULD CLICK THE LINK HERE:
- Those who haven’t filed a 2018 or 2019 return because they are under the normal income limits for filing a tax return. This may include single filers who made under $12,200 and married couples making less than $24,400 in 2019.
- Supplemental Security Income (SSI) recipients and those who receive veterans disability compensation, pension or survivor benefits from the Department of Veterans Affairs and who did not file a tax return for the 2018 or 2019 tax years.
- Social Security, Social Security Disability Insurance, and Railroad Retirement beneficiaries with qualifying dependents only if they have qualifying children under age 17 they want to claim to receive a $500 payment per child. Those without a child will receive payment automatically.
INFORMATION TO HAVE HANDY:
- Full name, current mailing address and an email address
- Date of birth and valid Social Security number
- Bank account number, type and routing number, if you have one
- Identity Protection Personal Identification Number (IP PIN) you received from the IRS earlier this year, if you have one
- Driver’s license or state-issued ID, if you have one
- For each qualifying child: name, Social Security number or Adoption Taxpayer Identification Number and their relationship to you or your spouse
QUALIFICATIONS:
President Donald Trump signed the $2.2 trillion coronavirus rescue package into law Friday, March 27.
Folks who earn up to $75,000 in adjusted gross income and have a Social Security number are set to receive a $1,200 payment under the law.
Married couples who file joint returns will receive $2,400 if their adjusted gross income is under $150,000.
Parents will receive $500 for each qualifying child.
Individuals who earn more than $99,000, or $198,000 for joint filers, are not eligible.
If someone else claimed you on their tax return, you will not be eligible. This includes students.
