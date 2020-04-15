Deadly Jackson County marina fire deemed accidental

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WAFF) - The Scottsboro Fire Department has completed its investigation report on January’s deadly fire at Jackson County Park Marina.
“I can state that the area of origin is believed to be onboard one vessel, and the cause appears to be accidental,” Fire Chief Gene Necklaus said in a news release.
Because of the magnitude of the investigation, the full report is being facilitated through the Alabama State Fire Marshal’s Office. More information from that report will be released when it is available.
