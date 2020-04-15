Coronavirus concerns change how Red Cross responds to Boaz tornado

BOAZ, Ala. (WAFF) - The EMA director says at least 65 homes were damaged and 10 others were destroyed in Sunday’s EF2 tornado in Boaz.
Those are preliminary numbers from the Marshall County Emergency Management Agency, and they could rise.
Members of the Red Cross have boots on the ground. Their services have changed as a result of the current coronavirus pandemic.
Members of the Red Cross went door to door talking with homeowners to see if there’s anything they need. With dozens of homes damaged, the most popular item requested by these homeowners is help with their roof.
“One of the things that we have noticed as we’ve been walking the streets and talking with the neighborhood, people need tarps. They have been so good with the tree-cutting. We have a lot of people working cutting trees,” said Red Cross volunteer Teresa Aughinbaugh
Aughinbaugh was out there with her husband, Dan. They’ve been volunteers with the Red Cross for two years, but this is the first time the couple has practiced social distancing during a cleanup operation. For starters, they’re not serving food. Instead, the Red Cross is working with churches and local businesses to help meet the need.
Neighbors are stepping up to help provide shelter for those in need of a temporary home.
“A lot of the neighbors are taking care of each other. There hasn’t been a need for mass sheltering like we have anticipated. Families are taking care of families,” Dan Aughinbaugh said.
Dan and Teresa Aughinbaugh are using their phones and making a list of needs for each homeowner and working with other organizations.
For people like Matt Sager, whose house might be a total loss, he says he’s grateful for all of the volunteers.
“I really appreciate everybody who has come by and donated food, helped with equipment and helped us pick up in general. I’ve had 30 people in my yard and I couldn’t tell you a single one of their names and they did anything they could do to help us out," Sager said.
The Red Cross is not collecting any supplies due to coronavirus concerns, but if you want to help the homeowners in need, you can make a monetary donation at www.redcross.org.
