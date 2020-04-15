Boaz storm cleanup could lead to spike in cases

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Hundreds of people have been helping their neighbors clean up the mess left behind by Sunday’s EF-2 tornado in Boaz, but those generous strangers could also, unknowingly, be helping to spread the coronavirus.
Kathy Woodruff, the Chief Nursing Officer at Marshall Medical Center, said she is concerned this could cause a spike in Marshall County, especially since the disease is transmitted by close contact and people not taking the right precautions.
Woodruff said people can definitely still help their neighbors, but they just need to make sure to follow CDC guidelines while doing it.
“We need to maintain our social distancing even during this time, wear masks, wash your hands, don’t touch your face,” she said. “If you implement those things I still think you help your neighbors and can provide the care you want to.”
Woodruff said there is no telling right now if all of the people helping clean up will cause a spike in coronavirus cases, they’ll just have to wait and see.
“It is concerning, that’s how the virus spreads, by close contact and people not taking precautions, so it’s something we’ll just have to monitor and hope there won’t be any bad outcomes out of that," she said.
Before the tornado hit on Easter, Marshall County was already a coronavirus hot spot in the Tennessee Valley. Between Wednesday, April 8 and this Wednesday cases in Marshall County went from 40 to 104.
Woodruff does contribute some of the increase to the county testing more people for the coronavirus. There are now four testing locations in the county.
She said it’s difficult to continually focus on preventing the spread of the coronavirus when the damage from the tornado is so significant.
“The tornado you can see the damage, you can see the efforts that need to be done, the people that need help and that’s where peoples focuses are,” Woodruff said. "I just want to make sure they realize the coronavirus is still here, they need to take precautions to stop the spread.”
Woodruff said she wants to remind people can also be a big help to their neighbors right now by taking those proper precautions so they are not spreading the virus, while they are helping clean up.
“That’s helpful for everyone around you," she said. "You could have the virus and not show any symptoms and then pass it along to someone inadvertently and you don’t even realize that you’ve done that.”
Woodruff said all the help in Boaz has been inspiring and definitely needed, but she just wants to make sure people are still trying to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.