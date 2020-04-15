Boaz storage facility nearly wiped out by Easter tornado

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Hwy 431 Mini Storage managers are working to make sure every tennant has an opportunity to pick up their stuff.
The storage units of Highway 431 in Boaz were almost all wiped out by the EF-2 tornado that came through town on Easter.
Chad Cofield, with First Capital Insurance, manages the storage units. He said they used to have 94 units, now only eight are left standing.
He said, surprisingly, many of the contents of all of the storage units are still in the general area they were. It’s just the actual units that were picked up by the tornado.
“For the most part things are really where they were," Cofield said. "I think most people have been pleasantly surprised and been able to find their stuff.”
He said one of the storage unit doors was found about a mile and a half away from the facility.
Now, Cofield said they’re trying to make sure everyone who rents a unit has a chance to come get their belongings.
“What we are doing right now is checking off names and unit numbers and making sure if people are supposed to be here," Cofield said. "That’s really a big concern for us because even in these times you may have someone that wants to take advantage.”
He said, even though people stealing from the piles of possessions is a concern, they have not had many problems with it.
“We just want everybody to know we’re doing the best we can to make sure their stuff is safe," Cofield said.
He said for the last two nights a Boaz police officer has been posted in the parking lot to try and prevent people from taking things.
But, after Wednesday, Cofield said they have to get back to work at their insurance business and will no longer be monitoring the different things still there.
He said they have been able to get ahold of about 90% of the people who rented units and about 75% of tenants have come by to pick up their things.
He is using Wednesday as a last effort to make sure everyone has a chance to come pick up their things.
Cofield said they do not have a confirmed plan yet for when they will clean up the leftover items, so if you aren’t able to pick up things Wednesdays, you could be able to in the days after.
He just wants people to know there is a chance people could go through your things because they won’t be able to keep watching everything.
Cofield said the owner does plan to rebuild the storage units, but at this point there is no timetable for that either.
